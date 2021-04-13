Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $78.91. Approximately 5,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,073,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

