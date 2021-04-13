Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FAST traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

