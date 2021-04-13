Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) vs. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Critical Analysis

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners 18.80% 3.39% 0.94%

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners $53.56 million 6.71 $13.89 million $0.13 89.62

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

