Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $659,981.75 and $3,054.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00053255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00621534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

