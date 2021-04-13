ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $40,000 Investment in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

