ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $7,587.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004337 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $662.48 or 0.01052423 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014484 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

