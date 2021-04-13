EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

EVRZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.