Everipedia Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $238.78 million and $5.97 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00261553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00666192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,007.37 or 0.99349368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.68 or 0.00912454 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,280,803 coins and its circulating supply is 9,996,896,619 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

