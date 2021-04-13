Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $726,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

