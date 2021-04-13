Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $409,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,730 shares of company stock worth $2,930,611. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

