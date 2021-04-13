Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,876. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.