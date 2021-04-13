Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $389,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 351,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.