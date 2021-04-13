Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $464,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $249.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.10. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

