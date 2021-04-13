Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,775,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DORM opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

