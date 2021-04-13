Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLWT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.