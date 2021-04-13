Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. Sells 1,518,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.