Ether Zero (ETZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,136.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $724,243.47 and $68,136.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,877,472 coins and its circulating supply is 180,848,059 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

