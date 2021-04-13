ERn Financial LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

