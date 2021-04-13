ERn Financial LLC Invests $200,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,244.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,082.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,833.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

