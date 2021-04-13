ERn Financial LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

