ERn Financial LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

