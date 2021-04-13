ERn Financial LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

