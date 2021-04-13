Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of RCI opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after buying an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

