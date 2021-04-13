Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,542 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $33.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

