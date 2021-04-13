Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.51. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

