Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SYTE opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Enterprise Diversified has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

About Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, home services, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade Internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream Internet service providers; Web hosting services; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

