Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

ESI opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.96.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.9375609 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

