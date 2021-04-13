Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $63,000 Stock Position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNUS stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

