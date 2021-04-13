Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $6,195,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ET opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

