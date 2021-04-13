Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

