Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ELEZY remained flat at $$15.56 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

