Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.13 on Monday. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Employers by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Employers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

