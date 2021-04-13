Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.