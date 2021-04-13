Emercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $12.10 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $25,759.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,265,335 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

