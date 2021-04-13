Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 4,570.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ELLXF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Elixinol Global has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Elixinol Global Company Profile

Elixinol Global Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

