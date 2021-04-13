Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGO. CIBC boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $28,649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

