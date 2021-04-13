E&G Advisors LP Sells 268 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

