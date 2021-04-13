E&G Advisors LP Invests $482,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

