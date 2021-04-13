E&G Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $271.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $147.37 and a 1 year high of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

