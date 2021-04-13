EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $483.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

