EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 232 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $988,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DexCom by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,902 shares of company stock worth $17,020,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $270.11 and a one year high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

