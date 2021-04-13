EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 263 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 12.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 164.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.