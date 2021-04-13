Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0350

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $191.91 million and $2.63 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00083901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00626093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

