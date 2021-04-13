Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EBRPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS EBRPY remained flat at $$21.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ebro Foods has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

