eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. 351,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 749,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94,460 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 106.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

