Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 71,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

