Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 822.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Shares of EIM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 88,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,918. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

