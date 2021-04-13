Eaton Vance Management Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 842,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 21.01%.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

