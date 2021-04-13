Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

