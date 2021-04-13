Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 654,400 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 654,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.43% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $682.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

